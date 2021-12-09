Quebracho Charcuterie & Pies

Bundle | Empanada Sampler

$29.97 $25.47

Buy Now Review It

At Quebracho Charcuterie & Pies

*For shipping details, click on Shipping & Delivery Details. Why not have them all? Enjoy a 15% discount when you buy all three empanada flavors, stock up and mix and match. Easily reheat them in a conventional oven or toaster oven, microwave or even an air fryer directly from frozen. For the ultimate party platter, serve with a variety of sauces like chimichurri or aioli, along with fresh cut veggies and preserves. Beef Empanadas A traditional recipe from the Province of Mendoza, Argentina, our beef empanadas are a must if you want to treat yourself to some authentic Argentinian food. Beef, green olives and pieces hard-boiled egg come beautifully together in a mix that is well balanced with hints of briny olives and then softened with the hard-boiled egg. Cumin and paprika give this recipe a final earthy profile that is typical of the Andes mountains. Spinach & Ricotta Cheese Empanadas A take on Grandma Iaia's popular pasta filling recipe, this rich blend of spinach and ricotta cheese will make you want to have these empanadas for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The garlic and onion add a perfect bright profile and the black pepper and nutmeg top it off with a final warmth that'll keep coming back for more. Chicken Empanadas Our chicken empanadas are deliciously creamy and tender. The red bell pepper and onion add a great balance, and the rosemary, thyme, and lemon add a perfect bright note at the end.