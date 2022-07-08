dimair

Bullet Vibrator For Women, G Spot Bullet Vibrator Nipple Clitoral Stimulator With 10 Vibration Modes, Female Rechargeable Sex Toy Portable Vibrating Wand For Personal Massager (purple)

$19.99 $14.99

Buy Now Review It

Unique Design: The strong bullet vibrator design of round head is focused stimulation on your sensitive spots. The vibrator for women of round head can send all the powerful vibration ripples to your sensitive spots precisely. 10 Powerful Vibration Modes: The mini bullet vibrator with 10 vibrating modes, you can switch between different vibrations and find the intensity and frequency that suits you, you will find a pattern you like. Body-Safe Silicone and Waterproof: The small bullet vibrator is made of body safe silicone. Smooth to touch and feel will give you a skin-like feeling as it imitates the real skin of human body. 100% waterproof mini bullet vibrator and you can have intimate contact with it in the bathroom. USB Rechargeable and Portable Size: USB rechargeable portable vibrating wand adult sex toy can connect to any USB charger, power bank, computer, or other USB power supply. The mini vibe fits perfectly in the palm of your hand. You can easily put mini bullet vibrator into your handbag, pocket or suitcase wherever you go. It's perfect for travel size. Discreet Package and Perfect Gift: We take your privacy as our priority. The mini small bullet vibrator product comes in a very discreet black package. If you have any problem about our product, please contact us any time. The cute small bullet vibrator massager is also a great choice as a gift for yourself, friends and lover whether bachelor parties.