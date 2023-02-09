DisaxDesigns

Build Your Own Scrunchies Pack

Build your own scrunchies pack! Our African Prints are from West Africa specifically Ghana where I am originally from. Our Satin Silky Hair Scrunchies help to protect your hair from damage in a stylish way. Each scrunchy is handmade by me in Brooklyn. The vibrant colors will create a sense of warmth and pop in to any hair style! Perfect gift idea! African Print Scrunchies Product Details Fabric Content: 100% Cotton Handmade One size fits Perfect for all hair types! Satin Silky Scrunchies Product Details Handmade One size fits Reduces Frizz Prevents Breakage Perfect for all hair types!