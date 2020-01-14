Nina

Buena Pumps

$79.00 $47.40

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

Find the perfect look for the occasion in the Nina® Buena pumps featuring a glittering textile upper with crystal embellishments. Ankle strap with buckle closure. Synthetic lining with cushioned footbed. Wrapped kitten heel. Leather outsole. Imported. Product measurements were taken using size 8, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 3⁄4 in Weight: 7 oz