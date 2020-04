Zara

Buckled Velvet Low Heeled Sandals

$149.00

Buy Now Review It

At Zara

Low heeled sandals available in multiple colors: gray and pink. Velvet upper. Two wide front straps at front with chain trim and side buckle on one of them. Double inset sole with contrasting color topstitching around the edge. Sole height: 1 inch (2.5 cm)