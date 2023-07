& Other Stories

Buckled Leather Shoulder Bag

$149.00

Buy Now Review It

At And Other Stories

Shoulder bag featuring a sleek, baguette shape. Crafted in supple leather and detailed with gold-toned buckles and concealed magnetic closure. Finished with a zipped interior pocket. Adjustable shoulder strap Height: 15cm / 6" Top length: 24.5cm / 9.6" Bottom length: 27cm / 10.6" Width: 6cm / 2.4" Adjustable strap drop: 18 - 23cm / 7" - 9"