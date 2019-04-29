Glossier

Eye cream: one of skincare’s most mysterious products. So many questions for such a tiny, little area! Things you might be asking yourself about eye cream at this very moment: What’s it for? When do I use it? Where should I apply it? And how is it different from any other moisturizer?

These are the facts: The skin around your eyes (and lips, actually) is thinner and more fragile than the rest of the skin on your face—and delicate skin deserves its own white glove, first class, “Handle with care” kind of treatment. Enter Bubblewrap, \u003cb\u003eour one-of-a-kind eye + lip plumping cream\u003c/b\u003e, specifically formulated to give these two zones the moisture and protection they require.

Bubblewrap’s power comes from a combination of \u003cb\u003esome of nature’s strongest hydrators\u003c/b\u003e (hyaluronic acid, squalane, avocado oil), \u003cb\u003eantioxidant-rich blueberry extract\u003c/b\u003e, and a unique, \u003cb\u003efeatherweight texture\u003c/b\u003e that delivers these key ingredients where and when you need them the most. The result? Undereyes and lips appear fresh, smooth, and hydrated: today, and over time. Plus, the light-as-silk, water-in-oil emulsion doesn’t feel sticky or pill under makeup.

