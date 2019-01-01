Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Universal Standard for J.Crew

Bubble Sleeve Jersey Maxi Dress

$130.00$78.00
At Nordstrom
A figure-lengthening maxi shirtdress of comfy, smoothing stretch-jersey has modern details like a layered V-neckline and puffy sleeves.
Featured in 2 stories
Black Friday Who? Nordstrom's Sale Starts Now
by Ray Lowe
The Best New Plus-Size Picks To Land At Nordstrom
by Ray Lowe