United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Marta Barragan Camarasa
Brushstrokes Ii Peel And Stick Wallpaper Panel
$52.99$40.00
At All Modern
Updating your space doesn't have to cost you your security deposit – peel-and-stick wallpaper like this is a low-impact way to lend any space a fresh look. This wallpaper features a pink, orange, and green abstract pattern that adds a mid-century-inspired vibe to your home. Each panel is crafted in the USA from smooth-textured polyester, and features a self-adhesive backing that's easy to apply to your wall. Plus, the peelable design makes it easy to remove, so renters can decorate without having to repaint the walls.