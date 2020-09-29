A New Day

Brushed Wide Brim Fedora Floppy Hat

$22.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Designed with a floppy silhouette and wide brim, the Brushed Wide Brim Fedora Floppy Hat from A New Day™ will make a bold statement with just about any look you put together. A rich burgundy color lends itself to a classically chic look that's easy to mix and match with a range of outfits, making this fedora a well-rounded addition to your collection of accessories. It's fashioned with a wide brim for statement-making style, along with a floppy silhouette that gives it an eye-catching finish. Made from 100% wool for a luxurious look and feel, this wide-brim floppy hat will become an instant go-to when you're looking to add a little something extra to a range of casual or dressy outfits.