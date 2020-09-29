United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
A New Day
Brushed Wide Brim Fedora Floppy Hat
$22.00
At Target
Designed with a floppy silhouette and wide brim, the Brushed Wide Brim Fedora Floppy Hat from A New Day™ will make a bold statement with just about any look you put together. A rich burgundy color lends itself to a classically chic look that's easy to mix and match with a range of outfits, making this fedora a well-rounded addition to your collection of accessories. It's fashioned with a wide brim for statement-making style, along with a floppy silhouette that gives it an eye-catching finish. Made from 100% wool for a luxurious look and feel, this wide-brim floppy hat will become an instant go-to when you're looking to add a little something extra to a range of casual or dressy outfits.