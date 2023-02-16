Brown Toy Box

Forensics STEAM kit Everything kids 5-10 need to crack the case is included. Kit features Jaylen and his dog Bugsy. Finger print kit, magnifying glass, activity book, caution crime scene tape and 3 D environment included. SCREEN FREE AND ELECTRONIC FREE PLAY Forensics STEAM kit. Jalen provides kids (5-9) everything needed to crack the case. Kit features Jaylen and his dog Bugsy. Finger print kit, magnifying glass, activity book, caution crime scene tape. Great for the imaginative and curious kid who may be a future Sherlock Holmes.