Urban Decay

Brow Tamer

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Decay

Tame even the unruliest of brows. Brow Tamer Flexible Hold Brow Gel grooms, defines and sets for a fuller, more polished look. Never stiff or sticky, our lightweight, water-resistant formula provides flexible, comfortable hold that lasts all day. Choose from one of four universally wearable tints for natural-looking definition or opt for the clear shade. With a perfect, easy-to-use spiral microfiber brush, you’ll have TOTAL control. The brush is so precise that it allows you to not only color and control, but also place individual hairs and sculpt the perfect brow. Our lightweight, paraben-free formula dries down quickly and provides flexible, comfortable hold without getting stiff or sticky—brows feel controlled and soft, never crunchy. Urban Decay is 100% cruelty-free.