NARS

Brow Perfector

£21.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

Beautifully bold, seriously chic and incredibly high-performing, NARS’ Brow Perfector is everything we love about this cult classic brand. The long-lasting, natural-looking formula keeps your arches looking immaculate, delivered and blended with the dual-ended pencil. The retractable, oval-shaped tip creates soft, hair-like strokes, building and blending effortlessly in eight believable warm and cool shades. Use the narrow edge to feather in a fine line or the width of the entire tip to fill in a fuller brow. At the other end, a durable spoolie brush diffuses the flexible formula to perfection, creating a seamlessly defined finish that will frame your face beautifully.