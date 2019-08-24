Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Make Beauty
Brow Pen In Collected
$20.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Instructions for use: Use short, thin strokes to fill in eyebrows 0.7g/ 0.024oz. ImportedIngredients: Water (Aqua), Ammonium Acrylates Copolymer, Butylene Glycol, Pentylene Glycol, Polysorbate 20, Honey Extract (Mel), Propylene Glycol, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Sodium Dehydroacetate, Phenoxyethanol; May Contain (+/-): Yellow 5 (CI 19140), Red 33 (CI 17200), Blue 1 (CI 42090)
Featured in 1 story
How To Get Faux Freckles In The Summer
by
Megan Decker
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Tom Ford
Brow Sculptor
£40.00
from
House of Fraser
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
e.l.f.
E.l.f. Eyebrow Enhancer
$2.00
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Benefit Cosmetics
Bomb Ass Brows! By Desi Perkins Set
$59.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
WunderBrow
1-step Brow Gel
$22.00
from
CVS
BUY
More from Make Beauty
DETAILS
Make Beauty
Brow Pen - Collected
£20.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Make Beauty
Terrazzo Bronzer - Tower Isle
$32.00
from
MAKE Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Make Beauty
Sculpting Lash & Brow Gel
$25.00
from
MAKE Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Make Beauty
Bisou Bisou Lip & Cheek Stick
$28.00
from
MAKE Beauty
BUY
More from Makeup
DETAILS
Laura Mercier
Caviar Stick Eye Colour
$29.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
NARS
Blush
$30.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay™ Makeup For Combination/oily Skin
C$20.99
C$17.79
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay Brow Creator™ In Soft Black
$13.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
More from Makeup
Makeup
30 Makeup Looks Anyone Can Copy In September
Back in 2016, Instagram added the "saved" section to every profile, and the beauty game was changed forever. Gone were the days of screenshotting a
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Bronzers That Actually Work For Medium, Dark, & Deep Complexions
Sure, luminizers are great, but in 2019, bronzers have become the unsung heroes of glowing skin. Ages ago, people used them to fake a tan during the
by
Us
Makeup
Every Kylie Lip Kit Is Buy One, Get One Free This Weekend
If your Labor Day plans involve doing some fall shopping — for anything from transitional maxi dresses to a new brown lipstick — you can be prepared
by
Megan Decker
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted