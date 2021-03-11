Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Rare Beauty
Brow Harmony Pencil & Gel
$22.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A dual-ended, triangular-shaped, retractable brow pencil and tinted brow gel that creates naturally defined brows.
Need a few alternatives?
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Brow Pen
BUY
$22.00
UOMA Beauty
Brow-fro Baby Hair
BUY
$22.00
promoted
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Micro-stroking Detailing Brow Pen
BUY
$22.00
Macy's
WunderBrow
Wunderbrow Waterproof Eyebrow Gel
BUY
$17.60
$22.00
Amazon
More from Rare Beauty
Rare Beauty
Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm In Nearly Rose
BUY
$18.00
Sephora
Rare Beauty
Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner
BUY
$19.00
Sephora
Rare Beauty
Stay Vulnerable Melting Cream Blush In Nearly Neutral
BUY
$21.00
Sephora
Rare Beauty
With Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm In Compliment
BUY
$16.00
Sephora
More from Makeup
Urban Decay
Naked Wild West Eyeshadow Palette
BUY
$49.00
Sephora
Rare Beauty
Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm In Nearly Rose
BUY
$18.00
Sephora
Rare Beauty
Stay Vulnerable Liquid Eyeshadow In Nearly Neutral
BUY
$20.00
Sephora
Stila
Glitter + Glow Liquid Eyeshadow
BUY
C$31.00
Sephora
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted