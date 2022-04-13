NYX Professional Makeup

Brow Glue

$7.99

Stick it to your brows with NYX Professional Makeup Brow Glue! This clear brow styling gel has 16HR extreme hold. The glue-like gel is non-sticky, transparent and it dries down to a natural-looking finish. It's quick & easy to apply: just brush on and style in place to create limitless brow-raising looks that actually stay. Style your brows and set them in place using The Brow Glue and spoolie applicator. Pro-Tip: to get a Laminated look, brush brows in an upward lifted motion. Then, fill in sparse areas with a brow product. Featuring a vegan formula with no animal-derived ingredients or by-products, all NYX Professional Makeup products are proudly cruelty-free and PETA certified.