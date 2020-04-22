Tower 28

Bronzino Illuminating Cream Bronzer

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Tower 28

What is it? Inspired by that moment when the sun sets over the ocean, Bronzino is a blendable, buildable illuminating cream bronzer for that effortless, summer glow from within. For Earth Day on April 22, we will be donating 100% of profits from the sale of Bronzino to Heal The Bay for ocean and watershed protection. Bronzino comes in 2 buildable shades with a multi-dimensional sheen. West Coast - medium bronze with neutral undertones Best Coast - deep bronze with red undertones Thinking about both shades? Get them in this exclusive set.