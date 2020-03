House Plant Shop

Bromeliad ‘silver Vase’ – Aechmea Fasciata – 6″ Pot

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

INCLUDES: 1 Bromeliad Silver Vase in a 6 Pot and a care guide. EASY CARE: Bromeliads are some of the easiest plants to care for and difficult to kill. HOUSE PLANT: Bromeliads are popular houseplants and will do great indoors. CARE GUIDE: A free care guide is included with every order to help you