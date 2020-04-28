Ganni

Broderie Anglaise Blouse

$235.00 $117.00

Broderie Anglaise one-shoulder cropped top featuring an asymmetrical shoulder line finished off with a long voluminous balloon sleeve. The feminine silhouette features layered at the chest, finished off with a bow-tie detail in the back. Semi-sheer, non-stretch fabric This garment is not lined The model is 179 cm/ 5'10" and wearing a size 36 For more coverage, style with our Rayon Underwear layered underneath