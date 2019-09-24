Harveys

Bristol Cream Sherry

The original cream sherry - a unique blend of classic old Oloroso wines, fine Amontillados, and high quality sweet wines. Bristol Cream tastes smoother and more complex than other Sherries due to the high quality and extra age of its components. Bristol Cream can be served chilled or on ice, or enjoyed as a dessert wine. It has a deep golden chestnut and amber color, with clean, fresh and tangy dried fruit aromas, fruity grape flavours and creamy velvet, smooth, mellow, woody nutty and earthy flavors and finish. View More Critical Acclaim All Vintages View More Harveys View all wine Founded in 1796, the Harveys name is now synonymous the world over for fine sherry, particularly its flagship wine, Harveys Bristol Cream, the most famous sherry in the world and the best selling sherry in the United States. Harveys owns 2,000 acres of vineyard land in the prestigious sherry growing region of Jerez Superior, all on outcroppings of fine albariza soil. Harveys sherries are the result of traditional solera techniques that blend the individual wines into a golden smooth, refreshing wine with a complex nutty character. Harveys Bristol Cream is made from aged wines drawn off more than 50 solera systems. The exact blend of wines is carefully guarded company secret. View More Jerez-Manzanilla View all wine Known more formally as Jerez de la Frontera, Jerez is a city in Andalucía in southwest Spain and the center of the Jerez region and sherry production. Sherry is a mere English corruption of the term Jerez, while in French, Jerez is written, Xérès. Manzanilla is the freshest style of sherry, naturally derived from the seaside town of Sanlúcar de Barrameda.