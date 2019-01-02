De Mamiel

Brightening Cleanse & Exfoliate

Description Bring the skin back to life with De Mamiel Brightening Cleanse & Exfoliate, an exfoliant packed full of so much goodness that it’s as healthy as drinking a green smoothie. This is a uniquely formulated exfoliator that comes out of the bottle as a clay-like paste and needs to be mixed with water to obtain its balmy texture, which is then applied to the skin. Made with a blend of not only plant-based ingredients and extracts but also pearl and gemstone powders, this one-of-a-kind exfoliant removes dead skin cells, rejuvenates the skin and reduces inflammation without irritating even the most sensitive skin.