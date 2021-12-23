Saint Jane Beauty

Bright Repair Eye Cream

What it is: A visibly brightening formula made with vitamin C, collagen, and CBD to target the look of dark circles and fine lines. Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Skincare Concerns: Fine Lines and Wrinkles, Dark Circles, and Puffiness Formulation: Lightweight Gel Highlighted Ingredients: - Vitamin C 10%: Visibly brightens. - Vegan Collagen: Blurs the appearance of fine lines. - 500 mg CBD: Calms the look of puffiness. Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free, and comes in recyclable packaging. What Else You Need to Know: This concentrated, cooling eye formula is specially designed to visibly depuff under eyes and knock out the appearance of dark circles. It includes 10 percent vitamin C which visibly brightens, while fresh green tea, collagen, and CBD deliver rich antioxidants for a calm, well-rested look. Clean at Sephora Clean at Sephora is a curation of brands committed to evolving the beauty industry. When you see our Clean seal, you can be sure this brand's products are formulated without certain ingredients that are potentially harmful to human health and the environment and also address ingredients clients are concerned about, including phthalates, formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasers, oxybenzone and octinoxate, hydroquinone, triclosan, coal tar, methylisothiazolinone and methylchloroisothiazolinone, insoluble plastic microbeads, and more. For the full list, check out the Ingredients tab.