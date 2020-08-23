Neutrogena

Bright Boost Gel Cream

$21.49 $13.50

Neutrogena Bright Boost Brightening Gel Moisturizing Face Cream complements surface skin cell renewal for skin that's instantly brighter and wide-awake. It restores brightness and kick-starts tired, dull skin. Antioxidant formula is powered by brightening Neoglucosamine, AHA (Alpha Hydroxy Acid), PHA (Polyhydroxy Acid) and Mandelic Acid for instantly brighter, wide-awake skin. It works by resurfacing, brightening and smoothing. Lightweight, prestige-inspired gel cream is a gentle, lightly fragranced formula that gives a powerful boost to skin hydration, brightening, and resurfacing. Starts to visibly even skin tone, texture, and fine lines in one week. Our best brightening cream resurfaces skin 10x faster than untreated skin; visibly fades dark spots, evens tone, reduces redness and hyperpigmentation. Dermatologist-tested formula is clinically proven to work on all skin types. Neoglucosamine, a building block of hyaluronic acid, provides a boost of hydration to help plump and firm skin. Gently exfoliates to boost surface cell turnover by 10x. This gentle formula is also oil-free, alcohol-free and non-comedogenic. Neutrogena bright boost brightening gel moisturizing face cream instantly brightens skin and boosts surface cell turnover by 10x. Starts to improve the look of skin tone, texture & fine lines in 1 week. Our best brightening facial cream visibly reduces dullness & dark spots. Formulated with neoglucosamine for skin that's visibly smoother, youthful and wide awake. Neoglucosamine is a dermatologist preferred skin resurfacing ingredient that helps improve uneven tone, texture, redness, and dullness for skin that's brighter, more even, and wide awake. Neoglucosamine is a building block of hyaluronic acid and promotes skin plumping, firming & hydration. Unique antioxidant, oil-free formula contains aha, pha and mandelic acid. Dermatologist preferred technology is proven to work on all skin types. Improves the look of dull, tired, rough skin. Use with bright boost illuminating serum and bright boost resurf