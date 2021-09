Nordstrom

Bridgette Woven Two-piece Pajama Set

$69.00 $41.40

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Details & Care Sleep sweetly in this lively printed pj set featuring a short-sleeve notch-collar top and easy drawstring-waist pants. 27" hps, pants: 30" inseam, 20" leg opening, 12" front rise, 18" back rise (size 2x) Front button closure Notch collar Drawstring waist Short sleeves 100% rayon Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Women's Clothing Item #5968937 Helpful info: (video)