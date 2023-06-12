Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Clutches
Katie Loxton
Bridal Semi-precious Stone Pouch
$36.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Katie Loxton
Need a few alternatives?
Katie Loxton
Bridal Semi-precious Stone Pouch
BUY
$36.00
Katie Loxton
Edie Parker
Custom Bridal Slim Jean Clutch
BUY
$1095.00
Edie Parker
Mlouye
Flex Bag - Denim
BUY
$475.00
Mlouye
Hadley Wren
Pom Pom Straw Clutch
BUY
$22.63
Amazon
More from Clutches
Katie Loxton
Bridal Semi-precious Stone Pouch
BUY
$36.00
Katie Loxton
Edie Parker
Custom Bridal Slim Jean Clutch
BUY
$1095.00
Edie Parker
Mlouye
Flex Bag - Denim
BUY
$475.00
Mlouye
Hadley Wren
Pom Pom Straw Clutch
BUY
$22.63
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted