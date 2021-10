Who What Wear

Bri Double-breasted Blazer

$185.00 $157.25

Buy Now Review It

At Who What Wear

The olive twill of our Bri Double-Breasted Blazer sets this jacket apart from your standard navy or handsome houndstooth while allowing it to act as a neutral basic that goes with everything from hard-to-style dresses to jeans to Lila, its matching suit trousers.