Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
La Redoute Collections
Breton Striped Cotton T-shirt With Boat Neck & Long Sleeves
£35.00
Buy Now
Review It
At La Redoute
Need a few alternatives?
Pareto
Your Tank Top
BUY
$48.00
Pareto
DK Active
Ballet Top
BUY
£47.00
DK Active
Everlane
The Pima Micro-rib Short Tank
BUY
£40.00
Everlane
Weekday
Close Fitted Tank Top
BUY
£10.00
Weekday
More from La Redoute Collections
La Redoute Collections
Iconic Cotton Bootcut Trousers, Length 31
BUY
£29.70
£54.00
La Redoute
La Redoute Collections
Recycled Sleeveless Jumper With Crew Neck
BUY
£26.60
£38.00
La Redoute
La Redoute Collections
Leather Tassel Loafers
BUY
£75.00
La Redoute
More from Tops
Pareto
Your Tank Top
BUY
$48.00
Pareto
DK Active
Ballet Top
BUY
£47.00
DK Active
Everlane
The Pima Micro-rib Short Tank
BUY
£40.00
Everlane
Weekday
Close Fitted Tank Top
BUY
£10.00
Weekday
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted