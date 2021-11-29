Buffy

Breeze Comforter

$219.00 $175.20

Meet the Buffy Breeze Comforter - Our 100% eucalyptus, temperature-regulating comforter is designed to keep you cool and comfortable all night. The Full / Queen comforter dimensions are 90" x 90". Temperature-regulating - Recommended for warmer sleepers and climates, this comforter breathes when you’re warm and warms when you’re cool. Cool-to-the-touch - Makes your whole bed feel like the cool side of the pillow. Earth-friendly - Our eucalyptus is grown in renewable forests in Austria using 10x less water than cotton.