Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Embark
Breed Identification Dog Dna Kit
$129.99
$115.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Target
More from Embark
Embark
Breed & Ancestry Identification Dog Dna Test Kit
$199.00
$139.00
from
Chewy
BUY
Embark
Dog Dna Test | Breed Identification Kit
$129.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Embark
Dog Dna Test | Breed & Health Kit
$199.00
$135.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Embark
Dog Dna Test | Breed Identification Kit
$129.99
$99.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted