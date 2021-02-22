Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Alen
Breathesmart 45i True With Hepa Filter
$483.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Wayfair
Breathesmart 45I True with HEPA Filter
Need a few alternatives?
Coway
Ap-1512hh Air Purifier With True Hepa
BUY
$199.99
$249.99
Walmart
Miko
Home Air Purifier With Multiple Fan Speeds
BUY
$99.99
$119.99
Walmart
Germ Guardian
True Hepa Filter Air Purifier
BUY
$84.99
Amazon
RIGOGLIOSO
True Hepa Filter Air Purifier
BUY
$49.99
Amazon
More from Alen
Alen
Flex Air Purifier, H13 True Hepa For Large Rooms
BUY
$249.00
$349.00
Amazon
Alen
Alen Breathesmart Air Purifier
BUY
$336.76
$429.00
Amazon
Alen
Breathe Smart Flex Hepa Air Purifier
BUY
$399.00
Wayfair
More from Kitchen
Coway
Ap-1512hh Air Purifier With True Hepa
BUY
$199.99
$249.99
Walmart
Miko
Home Air Purifier With Multiple Fan Speeds
BUY
$99.99
$119.99
Walmart
Germ Guardian
True Hepa Filter Air Purifier
BUY
$84.99
Amazon
RIGOGLIOSO
True Hepa Filter Air Purifier
BUY
$49.99
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted