Brass & Glass Picture Frame

Create a truly personalised gift with one these stylish glass frames. The glass front and back make them not only great for photographs but also a fantastic way to display other precious keepsakes, like postcards, concert tickets and drawings. They look great grouped together in an assortment of sizes and orientations. Each frame is strung with a recycled sari tie. Ties vary in colour. Brass & Glass Picture Frame -Landscape - 5 x 7 inch - Please note that the chord on the frame may vary in colour.