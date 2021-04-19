Naja

Bralette

$52.00

Naja

FIT: Runs a bit small in the cups. If you are a C cup or higher, please order one size up. STYLE: Cutouts at the front and back bring modern attitude to the timeless silhouette of this light-support bralette set off with lacy insets and mesh detailing.The Gina bra, named after our Co-Founder, actress Gina Rodriguez, is a sexy lace bralette featuring two layers of lace and banded front and side detail. Finished with adjustable straps and a hook + eye closure at the back. SUSTAINABILITY: This Bralettes is made from recycled Nylon made from leftover scraps on factory floors and recycled fishing nets. It's dyed in a small family operated facility that takes great care in disposing of dye stuffs. This product is socially conscious and made in our own factory where we employ single mothers and women heads of household and pay above market wages with all legally required benefits. DETAILS: Nylon: 94% Recycled Nylon, 6% Elastane Mesh: 92% Recycled Nylon, 8% Elastane Lace: 86% Recycled Nylon, 14% Elastane