Jennifer Behr

Braided Velvet Headband

£215.00

Headbands first hit the mainstream in the '60s thanks to the likes of Brigitte Bardot, who wore hers with bouncy waves and a sultry cat-eye in the cult film Contempt. Jennifer Behr's version is wrapped in velvet that’s twisted into thick braids and has tonal grosgrain tips to ensure it doesn’t dig in. The rich 'Topaz' hue will make blue eyes pop.