Braided Slingback Sandals

$25.00

Customer Reviews( 414 ) Average Rating 4.9 Did the item fit well? Small 3% True to Size 95% Large 2%

f***6 Foot Length: 24.5 cm / 9.6 in These are so comfortable. They are an ugly kind of cute. Overall Fit: True to Size size: EUR41 Color: Beige 13 Nov,2020

a***y Foot Length: 22.0 cm / 8.7 in It looks weird when worn but I weirdly like it though hahaha, I also like that it looks very sturdy Overall Fit: True to Size size: EUR36 Color: Beige 27 Nov,2020

a***n Foot Length: 15.0 cm / 5.9 in this off white sandal is very comfy to wear aside from its lightness it very soft because of its fluppy foam thing which i love the most 🥰😍 Its actually the same as the photos posted on SHEIN app. 👍✔💯 #VERYsatisfied Overall Fit: True to Size size: EUR35 Color: Beige 20 Nov,2020