Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Mules & Clogs
Bershka
Braided Heeled Mules
$59.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Bershka
Braided heeled mulesHeel height: 6 cm.REF 1440/031/001$59.90* Before taxesColor: WHITE
Featured in 1 story
These Sculptural Heels Are A Work Of Art
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Neil Barrett
Rochelle Wooded Heel Mule
$429.00
from
Intermix
BUY
DETAILS
Rosetta Getty
White Patent Folded Mules
$595.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
DETAILS
Truffle
Perspex Transparent Mules
£45.00
from
Bird on a Wire Vintage
BUY
DETAILS
Miista
Ida Mule
$248.00
from
Yoox
BUY
More from Bershka
DETAILS
Bershka
Striped Paperbag Pants
$29.90
from
Bershka
BUY
DETAILS
Bershka
Hawaiian Shirt With Front Knot
£15.99
£3.99
from
Bershka
BUY
DETAILS
Bershka
Blazer With Rolled-up 3/4 Sleeves
£29.99
from
Bershka
BUY
DETAILS
Bershka
Transparent Bag With Zebra Print
$35.90
$7.90
from
Bershka
BUY
More from Mules & Clogs
DETAILS
Sbicca
Louisa Loafer Mule
$99.95
$59.96
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Steve Madden
Kandi Mules
$79.00
from
eBay
BUY
DETAILS
Loeffler Randall
Sonya Cinched Wedge Sandal
$138.78
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Kelsi Dagger
Jhett Blush Clog
$150.00
from
Kelsi Dagger
BUY
More from Trends
Shoes
The Summer Of Big-Toe Shoes
I was a teenager when I got my first pair of flip flops. Up until then, flip flops were contraband material in my household, because according to my
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
2019 Is The Year Clogs Are Finally Going To Happen
It didn’t happen when Christopher Kane tried back in 2016, and it didn’t happen when Balenciaga tried again in 2017. But three tries make a trend, and
by
Carly Ostroff
Fashion
Down To Earth: Has 2019 Killed The Heel?
Once, in my early 20s, I had a panic attack so dramatic that my roommates decided to take me to the emergency room. While the others waited for the taxi
by
Lauren Bravo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted