Rubbermaid

Bpa Free Container, (16 Cup)

$19.99 $11.36

Buy Now Review It

Rubbermaid Modular Food Storage Containers can hold pasta, baking ingredients, or other pantry staples; save space and keep pantry organized Great for pet food; easy to clean and scoop food from, and tight lids keep out moisture and humidity Lids snap tight to help keep food fresh. Crystal-clear lids and bases make it easy to see what's inside Containers stack for compact storage Thick, durable container walls for everyday use Freezer-safe, top-rack dishwasher-safe, and BPA-free Includes one 16-cup container and lid Keep pantry food items fresh with the Rubbermaid Brilliance Pantry Airtight Food Storage Container. Guaranteed not to leak, this intelligently crafted and beautifully designed BPA-free plastic container is built with an airtight leak-proof seal and secure latches. Crystal-clear lids and bases make it easy to see what's inside and are stain- and odor-resistant, which helps them stay looking like-new. These food storage containers feature a modular design to save space in your cabinet or pantry. The 16 Cup container is perfect for storing large amounts of flour for all your baking and cooking needs.