Torrid

Boyfriend Straight Jean – Vintage Stretch Medium Wash

$65.50

Buy Now Review It

At Torrid

Mid-rise. Slim fit from hip to thighs, relaxed from knee down. Wear true-to-size or size up for a slouchier look. Perfect for every body shape. Inseams: Ex-Short 26", Short 28", Regular 30", Tall 32", Ex-Tall 34"