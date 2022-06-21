Wilfred Free

Boyfriend Linen Dress

$110.00

Buy Now Review It

At Aritzia

Pants optional This is a relaxed, button-up shirt dress with raglan shoulders and a patch pocket. It’s made with soft, lightweight linen blend. Garment Dye (Gd) Colours: The unique colour of our garment dye is achieved through a special process — instead of dyeing the fabric, we dye the finished garment for a dimensional, washed-down look and soft feel. Results vary from one piece to the next, so yours is truly one-of-a-kind. Responsible Forestry