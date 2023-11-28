Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Jil Sander
Boxy-fit Logo-print T-shirt
$474.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Farfetch
Need a few alternatives?
Skims
Boyfriend Longsleeve T-shirt
BUY
£48.00
Skims
Kids of Immigrants
Support Your Friends T-shirt
BUY
$50.00
Kids of Immigrants
Skims
Cotton Rib
BUY
£36.00
Skims
Chou Chou Intimates
Chou Chou Intimates Ribbons & Bows Baby Tee
BUY
$69.95
Chou Chou Intimates
More from Jil Sander
Jil Sander
Saffiano-texture Wallet
BUY
£210.00
Farfetch
Jil Sander
Saffiano-texture Wallet
BUY
$290.00
Farfetch
Jil Sander
Blossom 4 Pearl Earrings
BUY
$480.00
LUISAVIAROMA
Jil Sander
Short-sleeve Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater
BUY
$1280.00
Neiman Marcus
More from Tops
Skims
Boyfriend Longsleeve T-shirt
BUY
£48.00
Skims
Kids of Immigrants
Support Your Friends T-shirt
BUY
$50.00
Kids of Immigrants
Skims
Cotton Rib
BUY
£36.00
Skims
Chou Chou Intimates
Chou Chou Intimates Ribbons & Bows Baby Tee
BUY
$69.95
Chou Chou Intimates
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted