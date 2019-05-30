Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Fenty
Boxy Earrings
£255.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Fenty
Rectangular earrings with golden insert in Coco White Coco White rectangular earrings Monogrammed gold-tone insert For pierced ears FENTY-engraved ball clasp 100% plexiglass Made in Italy
Need a few alternatives?
Tuleste
Market Mini Marabou Feather Pompom Earrings
$150.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Eddie Borgo
Silvertone Pave Plume Earrings
$250.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
BaubleBar
Santos Hoop Earrings
$48.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
Monique Péan
Diamond, Aquamarine & Gold Earrings
$14119.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
More from Fenty
Fenty
Double Lapel Satin Jacket
$1200.00
from
Fenty
BUY
Fenty
Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation
C$45.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Fenty
Pro Filt'r Hydrating Longwear Foundation
$35.00
from
Fenty Beauty
BUY
Fenty
Blockt Mask
£377.26
from
Fenty
BUY
More from Earrings
Susan Alexandra
Pearly Yin Yang Earrings
$128.00
from
Susan Alexandra
BUY
Wolf Circus
Cairo Hoops
$75.00
$45.00
from
American Two Shot
BUY
Nina
Baroque Pearl Earrings
$115.00
$68.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Mulberry and Grand
Venus Drop Earrings
$34.00
$17.00
from
Mulberry and Grand
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted