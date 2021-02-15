United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
H&M
Boxy Cotton-blend Hoodie
£17.99
At H&M
ConsciousNew Arrival Boxy-style hoodie in sweatshirt fabric made from a cotton blend. Double-layered, drawstring hood, long sleeves and ribbing at the cuffs and hem. The cotton content of the hoodie is organic. Size The model is 177cm/5'10" and wears a size M Composition Cotton 60%, Polyester 40% Sustainably sourced materials Organic cotton 60% Art. No. 0962041001 True to size Based on Small Spot on Large