Aileam

Bowknot Velvet Hair Scrunchies (6-pack)

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

【FIXED WELL WITH NICE ELASTIC】Velvet scrunchies are fit most hair, especially thick hair, which can fix your hair up so well for a long time without loosening or falling out all together. 【COLORFUL HAIR SCRUNCHY】6 Pcs Different Colors Rabbit Ear Hair Ropes fit any your outfits, which keep you be different everyday. You could DIY any hairstyle just you want with AILEAM's hair ties and attending parties, ceremonies and daily wearing , which make you look more charming. 【UNIQUE DESIGN 2 IN 1】Each Hair Band with a durable rubber band, a knotted bow that is removable, You can DIY a variety of wearing methods and it is a pretty gift for women or girls. 【NO HURT HAIR】When you take scrunchie pack out from your head, they slide off immediately, AILEAM promise that our hair scrunchies doesn't pull and damage your hair like most hair ties. 【100% SATISFACTION】If our ponytail holder has any defects reimburse, we will give you full-refund or new of our headbands. We will do our best to solve your problem quickly! More hair ties at AILEAM's store. ❀6Pcs Cute Girl Hair Rope Velvet Scrunchies Bowknot Elastic Hair Bands Ponytail Holder Accessories ❀What will u get? 6 Assorted Colors Hair Scrunchies : 1 x Pink 1 x Black 1 x Marroon 1 x White 1 x Brown 1 x Dark green Free gifts 1 x Hair tie 1 x Velvet bag 1 x Phone Cord Hair Ties ❀Notice ☞Please be careful not to let your lovely children eat it ☞The material is soft, too hard pressed or pulled will damage the product ❀Intimate After-sales Service If there is any issue of your Headbands, please feel free to contact us and we will solve your problem at the first time!