Yaozeio

Bowknot Hair Ribbons

$15.99

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Australia

Hair Bow Ribbon: The satin scrunchies are stretchy, and bow hair scrunchies can hold the hair well, keep the hairstyle neat and beautiful 6Pcs Bow Scrunchies for Women:The package includes 6 colors of hair bow tie ribbon, such as black hair ribbon, blue hair ribbon, purple hair ribbon, red hair ties, etc, long hair scrunchies, different colors can meet your different matching needs Special Design:Each hair bow scrunchie has a durable black hair ties, and the bowknot is adjustable, so you can design your own way of wearing it Hair Bow Ribbons for Women:The long hair bow ties do not damage your hair and will not pull or damage hair when removed,you can use this bows with hair ties with confidence Bow Hair Ties for Women Girls:The bowknot hair tie is perfect gifts for mom daughter niece aunt gift or any girls you love, as christmas gifts, birthday gift, anniversary present, wedding prom presents or daily gifts Hair rope scarf hair scrunchie with bow tail holiday scrunchies satin hair scrunchie set scrunchy hair ties with bow ribbon hair ties for thin hair ribbons for girls ponytail hair bows for women Feel free to contact us if you have any questions, we will solve it for you as soon as possible