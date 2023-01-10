Charles & Keith

Bow-tie Mesh Mules – Silver

$83.00 $74.70

This item is part of our Online Exclusive selection, which consists of unique colourways and designs that are only available for purchase at CHARLESKEITH.COM. Step into the spotlight with these heeled mules that look sparkly from every angle. They will captivate onlookers with their silver mesh finish and gem-encrusted bows, which add a touch of feminine charm to the classic pointed-toe design. Easy to wear and style, you can always count on them to create dazzling outfits for after-dark parties and special occasions.