Bow One-shoulder One-piece Swimsuit In Pink Limone Print

Size & Fit Full coverage. High rise. Low-cut leg. High-rise back. Coverage scale Streamlined, supportive and great for swimming. Product Details This sweet, new take on our one-shoulder style features a bow detail and a bright, floral print. Plus, this style was crafted with nylon made from recycled materials that could otherwise go to landfills. 82% recycled nylon/18% elastane. Removable pads. Our swimsuits are machine washable, but we recommend hand washing, as it helps keep the fabric and shape of the suit looking newer, longer. Import. Item BR034.