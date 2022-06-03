Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Lisa Says Gah
Bow Necklace, Pink/gold
$68.00
$38.25
Buy Now
Review It
At Lisa Says Gah
Need a few alternatives?
Lisa Says Gah
Bow Necklace, Pink/gold
BUY
$38.25
$68.00
Lisa Says Gah
Arms of Eve
Calli Pearl Necklace
BUY
$139.00
Arms of Eve
Mejuri
Layered Opal Necklace
BUY
$128.00
Mejuri
BaubleBar
Pavé Initial Collar Necklace
BUY
$47.60
$68.00
Nordstrom
More from Lisa Says Gah
Lisa Says Gah
Julia Dress, Honeydew/ Berry
BUY
$35.70
$119.00
Lisa Says Gah
Lisa Says Gah
Lane Tank, Ivory
BUY
$55.68
$99.00
Lisa Says Gah
Lisa Says Gah
Lucinda Set, Vintage Rug Mocha
BUY
$48.75
$130.00
Lisa Says Gah
Lisa Says Gah
Bow Necklace, Pink/gold
BUY
$38.25
$68.00
Lisa Says Gah
More from Necklaces
Lisa Says Gah
Bow Necklace, Pink/gold
BUY
$38.25
$68.00
Lisa Says Gah
Arms of Eve
Calli Pearl Necklace
BUY
$139.00
Arms of Eve
Mejuri
Layered Opal Necklace
BUY
$128.00
Mejuri
BaubleBar
Pavé Initial Collar Necklace
BUY
$47.60
$68.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted