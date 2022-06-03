Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Lisa Says Gah
Bow Hoops, Black/silver
$75.00
$42.19
Buy Now
Review It
At Lisa Says Gah
Need a few alternatives?
Lisa Says Gah
Bow Hoops, Black/silver
BUY
$42.19
$75.00
Lisa Says Gah
Mignonne Gavigan
Paloma Drop Earrings
BUY
$195.00
Neiman Marcus
Mignonne Gavigan
Mini Madeline Earrings
BUY
$125.00
Nordstrom
Astrid & Miyu
Molten Hoops In Gold
BUY
£69.00
Astrid & Miyu
More from Lisa Says Gah
Lisa Says Gah
Julia Dress, Honeydew/ Berry
BUY
$35.70
$119.00
Lisa Says Gah
Lisa Says Gah
Lane Tank, Ivory
BUY
$55.68
$99.00
Lisa Says Gah
Lisa Says Gah
Lucinda Set, Vintage Rug Mocha
BUY
$48.75
$130.00
Lisa Says Gah
Lisa Says Gah
Bow Necklace, Pink/gold
BUY
$38.25
$68.00
Lisa Says Gah
More from Earrings
Lisa Says Gah
Bow Hoops, Black/silver
BUY
$42.19
$75.00
Lisa Says Gah
Mignonne Gavigan
Paloma Drop Earrings
BUY
$195.00
Neiman Marcus
Mignonne Gavigan
Mini Madeline Earrings
BUY
$125.00
Nordstrom
Astrid & Miyu
Molten Hoops In Gold
BUY
£69.00
Astrid & Miyu
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted