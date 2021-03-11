Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Simone Rocha x H&M
Bow-detail Necklace
£39.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
More from Simone Rocha x H&M
Simone Rocha x H&M
Large Sunglasses
BUY
£59.99
H&M
Simone Rocha x H&M
Pointed Ballet Pumps
BUY
£139.99
H&M
Simone Rocha x H&M
Jacquard-knit Knee Socks
BUY
£10.99
H&M
Simone Rocha x H&M
3-pack Bow Hair Slides
BUY
£24.99
H&M
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted