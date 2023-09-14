Le Wand

Induce deep toe-curling orgasms with the Le Wand Bow. A beautifully sleek solid stainless steel wand that is perfectly curved for deep, effortless reach. Let the Le Wand Bow gently slide into place and firmly press against your G-spot or stimulate the prostate for a next-level climax. Choose from the bulbous end featuring ridges that can act as a vaginal exerciser or elevate your intimate playtime with the smaller shaped end of the wand for satisfying targeted stimulation. Stainless steel sex toys are renowned for their hardness, weight, and hygienic qualities. The Le Wand Bow is compatible with all types of lubricant, so try cooling them down or experiment with a warming lube for some titillating temperature play. To clean the Le Wand Bow, simply use soap and water, pop the toy in the dishwasher, or boil it for 3 to 4 minutes to thoroughly disinfect.