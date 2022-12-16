Ronan Bouroullec

Bouroullec Drawing 17

Drawing 17 by French designer and artist Ronan Bouroullec is part of a series of framed posters offered by The Wrong Shop. Founded by Sebastian Wrong, this U.K.-based company was established to make unique artwork which is both affordable and well-presented. Its collection of posters – which Wrong sees as a contemporary, considered take on a powerful and democratic medium – are beautifully printed on high-quality Pergraphica paper. The optional frame is made by hand and arrives ready for hanging. Poster made in Italy, frame made in the UK. Offset lithographic printed poster on 150gsm Pergraphica Natural Smooth paper with embossed text. Optional wood frame in natural oak or matte white gesso finish. UV Plexiglas helps protect the poster from fading. Brand Wrong Shop General Dimensions 31.14" H 24.49" W .91" D Product Weight 9 lbs Box Dimensions 37.4" H 29.53" W 1.97" D Assembly Comes fully assembled Warranty DWR honors a one (1) year warranty on all products. Brand-specific warranties may extend to longer periods.